After a tight 92-87 loss on the road in a crucial game vs. the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Austin Spurs will have to regroup quickly as they face a fellow Texas opponent in the Texas Legends. The Legends are currently 4-6, only three games back of Sioux Falls for the last playoff spot. These two […]

