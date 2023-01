The San Antonio Spurs are in need of a good and strong forward to pair with Jeremy Sochan. While this prospect may be more of a guy who gets drafted in the 6-10 range, he would be a nice player to have in the back pocket. That is 6-foot-8, 240-pound freshman Jarace Walker out of […]

