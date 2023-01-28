After the biggest margin of victory of the season for Austin as they beat the Texas Legends 131-108, the Spurs now face another Texas team in the Rio Grande Valley Vipers away from home in a Saturday night clash. The Vipers are red hot at the moment having won four out of their last five, […]

