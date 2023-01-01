The Austin Spurs are back to winning ways after a big 108-105 win vs. the Oklahoma City Blue on December 29th. It has been a rough couple of weeks for the Spurs as they have found it hard to obtain a few wins during this stretch. However, a big win vs. the Blue may be […]
The post Austin Spurs Look To Make It Two Consecutive Wins In Last Leg of Homestand vs. Stockon appeared first on Project Spurs.
View the original article on Project Spurs: Austin Spurs Look To Make It Two Consecutive Wins In Last Leg of Homestand vs. Stockon