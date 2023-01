The Austin Spurs will look to get the sour taste out of their mouths as they hope to even out the two-game series against the Capital City Go-Go on Friday night. After a disappointing 128-103 loss in the nation’s capital on Wednesday, The Spurs will have to regroup quickly and hope to get the second […]

