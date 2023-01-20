With a tough loss against the best team in the G-League in the Stockton Kings on January 16th, The Austin Spurs will hope to snap this three-game losing streak as they begin a two-game series at home vs. the Ontario Clippers. Both teams are coming off losses in their last game played, with Ontario losing […]

