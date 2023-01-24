After dropping their last game 115-82 vs. the Ontario Clippers, the Austin Spurs are looking to keep their playoff hopes afloat as they face the Sioux Falls Skyforce in a tough road game. The Spurs currently sit at 3-7, three games behind Sioux Falls for the sixth and final playoff spot. The Spurs have had […]

