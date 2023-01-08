After a lower scoring 97-85 loss to the Capital City Go-Go to end the two-game series, the Austin Spurs will now continue their road trip with an interesting match-up against the College Park Skyhawks. The Skyhawks have lost the last three games, including a hard-played two-game series of their own against the Wisconsin Herd. Both […]

