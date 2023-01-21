The Austin Spurs were able to secure a much-needed victory in a 108-100 against the Ontario Clippers on Friday, January 20th. After losing three straight losses, the Spurs were able to get an impressive win against one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Now they will look to make it two wins in […]

