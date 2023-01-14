After a heartbreak loss at the hands of Mexico City in the first of a two-game series, The Austin Spurs will hope to enact revenge against the Mexico City Capitanes. With the returns of Alize Johnson and Charles Bassey on the roster, the Spurs gave Mexico City quite the scare in the first game, only […]

