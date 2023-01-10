The 2023 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is out of the gate in the new year. Last weekend’s events in Lexington, Kentucky and Portland, Oregon saw Alex Marcilio and Connor Halverson join Dalton Kasel atop the standings with first-place finishes at the two events respectively. Now, the riders turn the field turns its sights to […]

The post 2023 Denver PBR Chute Out: Results and Schedule Round 2 appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: 2023 Denver PBR Chute Out: Results and Schedule Round 2