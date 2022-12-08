On Wednesday afternoon the XFL released their uniforms for the 2023 season on ESPN. The San Antonio Brahmas will don gold and black uniforms with black helmets with golden Brahma horns on the back. The XFL partnered with Under Amour for their Uniform designs, which have garnered praise from XFL fans. After the Covid-19 pandemic […]

