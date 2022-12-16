In Spurscast episode 679, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and the NBA Editorial Director for Fansided, Josh Paredes discuss: The Spurs in their last four games Jakob Poeltl trade rumors Keldon Johnson Attacking the Paint Spurs signing Stanley Johnson The Spurs in their last four games The San Antonio Spurs were underdogs in all four of […]

