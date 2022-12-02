San Antonio will take on New Orleans tonight as the NBA cruises past the first quarter of the season. The Spurs are on their worst losing stretch of the season as they fell to the Thunder 111-119 last time out. The game proved to be competitive, however, San Antonio fell apart in the second half […]

