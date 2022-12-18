The San Antonio Spurs fell to the Miami Heat tonight in an international game in Mexico City, Mexico. The game was closely contested throughout the first three-quarters of play until the Heat would eventually make their biggest impact on the game in the fourth. The Spurs were outscored 31-17 in the last quarter of play. […]

