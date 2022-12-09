Through its powerful mobile and desktop app, Jackpot.com allows users to easily and securely play official state lottery games without needing to visit a retailer in person. Lottery players throughout Texas will be able to take their shot at winning the Jackpot through the new service by the end of December 2022. Jackpot, and its […]

The post Jackpot.com Texas App Simplifies Buying Lottery Tickets Online appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Jackpot.com Texas App Simplifies Buying Lottery Tickets Online