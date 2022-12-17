The annual family PNC Championship has kicked off. It will feature the return of the 2021 runner-ups between legend Tiger Woods and his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods. This tournament features 20 major champions and a member of their family to compete for ultimate bragging rights. The last champion who beat out Tiger Woods was John […]

The post How to Stream PNC Championship: Tiger and Charlie Woods Out for Revenge appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to Stream PNC Championship: Tiger and Charlie Woods Out for Revenge