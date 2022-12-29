Gregory “GG” Jackson might be one of the more mysterious lottery picks in this draft, but his ceiling has shown itself a few times. The 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward has been impressive despite playing for a rather bad team. South Carolina has all of five wins and some bad losses, but that’s due to poor roster […]

The post GG Jackson Prospect Watch: Pure Potential and a High Ceiling Await appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: GG Jackson Prospect Watch: Pure Potential and a High Ceiling Await