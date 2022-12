Another week and another slate of college basketball games are coming your way. It’s still that mysterious time between Feast Week and conference play where there are some good games sprinkled in between a lot of cupcake games for the Power 5 schools. Don’t fret, there are still some college basketball games worth watching! Week […]

The post Best College Basketball Games of Week 6 appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Best College Basketball Games of Week 6