The Austin Spurs will be heading south of the border on Friday, December 16th to take on the Mexico City Capitanes. Austin (5-10) was able to break its six-game losing streak last Sunday by beating the Capitanes (9-6) in front of over 4,000 fans in a special game in Laredo. It was a massive relief […]

