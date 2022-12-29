After a disappointing run in the annual NBA G-League Showcase Cup, The Austin Spurs will look to end 2022 strong as they return to the H-E-B Center against the Oklahoma City Blue. The OKC Thunder affiliate will prove to be a staunch test for Austin, as both teams will be ready to improve for next […]

The post Austin Spurs Return to G-League Action vs. Oklahoma City appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Austin Spurs Return to G-League Action vs. Oklahoma City