The Austin Spurs are looking to avoid losing three consecutive games. They have a rematch from early November with the Memphis Hustle. After a tough 113-98 loss at the hands of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Spurs are hoping to obtain a W in order to regain some momentum. The offense has been struggling […]

