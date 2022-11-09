What started out as a soaring season to defy all odds for the San Antonio Spurs has quickly become a nose-dive back toward expectations, to little fault of the team. Since the fifth game of the season, the Spurs haven’t had a healthy roster due to illness or injury. After getting a few players back […]

The post With Zach Collins Out, San Antonio Has Options to Fill His Minutes appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: With Zach Collins Out, San Antonio Has Options to Fill His Minutes