The 2023 NBA Draft is not particularly close, but it’s never too early to start speculating! You’ve surely got the chance to check out the top five point guards available in the class. And naturally, it is time for us to look at the shooting guards in this class. Top Shooting Guards for the 2023 […]

The post The Top 5 Shooting Guards in the 2023 NBA Draft appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: The Top 5 Shooting Guards in the 2023 NBA Draft