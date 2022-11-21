The West Coast road trip is finally over for the San Antonio Spurs, and it couldn’t have come soon enough. For starters, they were missing key pieces, including head coach Gregg Popovich on this particular evening. On top of that, the young squad was outmatched in talent and experience as they finished the five-game road […]

