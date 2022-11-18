Six starters scored in double digits for the San Antonio Spurs (6-10) on Thursday night, led by Devin Vassell’s 29 points, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Sacramento Kings (8-6). The Spurs’ West Coast road trip drought continued with the 130-112 result, following losses to the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers. After […]

