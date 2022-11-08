The San Antonio Spurs used a key 11-3 run midway through the second half to close the distance with the Denver Nuggets Monday night in San Antonio, but little mistakes hurt them in the end. Coming off of a 25-point loss to the Nuggets (7-3) in Denver, the Spurs (5-6) hung well with the championship-hopeful […]

