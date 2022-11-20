Another slow start for the San Antonio Spurs resulted in another loss for the young team as they continue to cool off. On Saturday night, the Spurs (6-11) fell to the Los Angeles Clippers (10-7) 119-97. All things considered, it could’ve been worse. With Kawhi Leonard on a minutes restriction and Paul George sitting the […]

