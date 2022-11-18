The Spurs may have lost 130-112 to the Sacramento Kings last night, but Spurs Twitter is full of praise for Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan. The 19-year-old from across the pond had a “filthy” dunk over Domantas Sabonis that will be used in highlight reels throughout his career. Spurs play-by-play announcer Dan Weiss proclaimed the rookie […]

