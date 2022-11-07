In Spurscast Episode 674, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Pounding the Rock writer Bruno Passos discuss the San Antonio Spurs through 10 games. They dive into: The Top-10 and Bottom-10 areas for the Spurs on offense and defense The starters and players off the bench The latest in the Josh Primo legal dispute The Spurs’ […]

The post Spurscast Episode 674: The Spurs Through 10 Games appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Episode 674: The Spurs Through 10 Games