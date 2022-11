In Spurscast episode 676, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs director of digital content Joe Garcia. Paul and Joe discuss the Jakob Poeltl trade rumor along with these topics: The Spurs in their last 4 games Jeremy Sochan’s Start to the Season Jakob Poeltl trade rumor The Spurs in their last 4 […]

