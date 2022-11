In Spurscast episode 675, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and the NBA Editorial Director for Fansided, Josh Paredes discuss: The Spurs in their last two games Zach Collins is on the injured list Charles Bassey’s Strong Start off the Bench Tre Jones Running the Point The Spurs in their last two games The San Antonio Spurs’ […]

The post Spurscast: Charles Bassey off the Bench appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast: Charles Bassey off the Bench