San Antonio travels to San Francisco in a Spurs vs. Warriors matchup. The Spurs will look to build momentum off their win against the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Warriors will try to avoid back-to-back losses. Steph Curry was on a hot streak with two 40-point games last week, so expect a show from him in […]

The post Spurs vs. Warriors: How to Watch, Injury Report, Odds, and More! appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs vs. Warriors: How to Watch, Injury Report, Odds, and More!