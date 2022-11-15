The San Antonio Spurs will continue their road trip this evening in a battle against the number one seed Portland Trailblazers. The Trailblazers were red hot before a loss to the Dallas Mavericks in their last game on Saturday. The Spurs on the other hand will seek their seventh win of the season after their […]

