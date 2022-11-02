After seeing the same team three times over a seven-day period, the Spurs will turn their attention to the fourth-ranked team in the Eastern Conference. The San Antonio Spurs return to the AT&T Center Wednesday night to take on the Toronto Raptors. With a win, the Spurs will go on their second three-win stretch while […]

The post Spurs vs. Raptors: How To Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries, and Preview appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs vs. Raptors: How To Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries, and Preview