The San Antonio Spurs dropped their seventh consecutive game on Friday night, losing 105-94 to the Los Angeles Lakers, though the game wasn’t as close as the final score would suggest. With the loss, the Spurs dropped to 6-14 on the season and a 3-7 record at home. The Lakers (6-14), on the other hand, […]

