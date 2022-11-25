After having Thursday off to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday, the San Antonio Spurs (6-13) get right back to work on Friday night as they host the Los Angeles Lakers (5-11). The first game of a back-to-back, against the Purple and Gold, it is the second time that the teams have met within a week, playing […]

The post Spurs vs Lakers Preview: San Antonio Looks to End Six-Game Losing Streak appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs vs Lakers Preview: San Antonio Looks to End Six-Game Losing Streak