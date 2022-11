The San Antonio Spurs will be heading back to California after losing their last two matchups to the Trailblazers and the Warriors. This time, they will face off against the 7-6 Sacramento Kings. The Kings have formed a four-game win streak, most recently defeating the Nets in a 122-153 blowout. We will see if the […]

The post Spurs vs. Kings: How to Watch, Odds, and More! appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs vs. Kings: How to Watch, Odds, and More!