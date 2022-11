The Golden State Warriors annihilated the San Antonio Spurs’ eleven-man roster in a 132-95 rout. Jordan Poole was called up to the Warriors’ starting lineup and he put on a show with a 36-point game in Klay Thompson’s absence. Six Warriors’ players were in double figures by the end of a stunning 37-point victory over […]

The post Spurs Lose To Warriors In Devastating Fashion appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs Lose To Warriors In Devastating Fashion