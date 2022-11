The San Antonio Spurs met at their home court to face off with a Los Angeles Clippers team lacking Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers are the Los Angeles team that sports enthusiasts deem as championship contenders, but the Spurs provided some competition for them after returning from a 19-point deficit in the first quarter. Many fans […]

The post Spurs Fall To Clippers In 113-106 Loss appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs Fall To Clippers In 113-106 Loss