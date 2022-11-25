The San Antonio Spurs returned home from a long-winded 5 game road trip against the Pelicans. The team ended the trip 0-5 competing better in some arenas than others. Slowly fans have witnessed a decline in zeal and aggression from the young Spurs squad. Tonight some players believed they learned the error of their ways […]

