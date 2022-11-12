The San Antonio Spurs (6-7) broke their 5-game-losing streak last night against the Milwaukee Bucks (10-3) with a 111-93 victory. San Antonio took advantage of a Milwaukee team lacking valuable assets. The lack of competition didn’t matter to the fans who kept the stadium roaring on Veterans Day. Final stats 📊 KJ: 29p | 2a […]

The post San Antonio Spurs Snap 5-Game Skid Against Milwaukee Bucks appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: San Antonio Spurs Snap 5-Game Skid Against Milwaukee Bucks