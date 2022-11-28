Portugal is looking to punch their ticket to the round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Coming off an outstanding 3-2 win over Ghana, Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese team are in a good position to advance if they can get a win against Uruguay. Earlier in the day Ghana and […]

The post Portugal vs. Uruguay World Cup Live: Group H Table, Injury Report, Betting Odds, and More! appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Portugal vs. Uruguay World Cup Live: Group H Table, Injury Report, Betting Odds, and More!