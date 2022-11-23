The world’s biggest sporting event is finally here, and brings one of the most competitive groups in world cup history in Group H. Match day one sees a rematch from the group stage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup between Ghana and Portugal. The 2016 UEFA European Champions in Portugal will look to give Cristiano […]

The post Portugal vs Ghana World Cup Soccer: Match Time, TV Channel, Prediction and Team News appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Portugal vs Ghana World Cup Soccer: Match Time, TV Channel, Prediction and Team News