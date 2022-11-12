NBA superstars still run the show. 8 of the last 11 NBA titles were one by one of two men: Stephen Curry and Lebron James. The other 3? Kawhi Leonard or Giannis Antetokounmpo. Heading into the 2022 playoffs, I was curious to see whether or not there would be a shift. If a team could […]

The post NBA Superstars Still Run the Show: The Future of the Spurs and why the Dejounte Murray Trade was Necessary appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: NBA Superstars Still Run the Show: The Future of the Spurs and why the Dejounte Murray Trade was Necessary