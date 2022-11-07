The No. 5 Baylor Bears open their season hosting Mississippi Valley State and coincidentally open the entire college basketball season. The Bears will have a few new faces in the lineup, but will still be one of the older teams in the Big 12. They have some main roster pieces coming back in LJ Cryer, […]

