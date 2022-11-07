The San Antonio Spurs will look to make a statement tonight in their rematch against the Denver Nuggets. In the last Spurs vs. Nuggets outing on Saturday, The Spurs lost 126-101. San Antonio will be looking to improve their defensive performance. At times, both teams were trading shots on either end of the floor, and […]

The post How To Watch Spurs vs. Nuggets: Odds, Injury Report, Preview appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How To Watch Spurs vs. Nuggets: Odds, Injury Report, Preview