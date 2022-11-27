Dr. Hillary Cauthen, a performance psychologist who was previously employed by the San Antonio Spurs, has made a decision regarding her lawsuit against guard Josh Primo. According to KSAT, Cauthen has opted to bring an end to the matter out of court. Primo became the subject of a lawsuit in early November. Cauthen made a […]

The post Former Spurs Team Psychologist Makes Decision On Lawsuit Against Guard Josh Primo appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Former Spurs Team Psychologist Makes Decision On Lawsuit Against Guard Josh Primo