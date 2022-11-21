The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is officially underway! A performance from Jungkook of BTS highlighted the opening ceremony. An early goal ruled offsides gave fans a look at the technology used to help officiate the tournament. The capacity crowd cheered on the struggling host team, as the Ecuadorian team’s talent and experience put […]

