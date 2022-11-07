College basketball is finally here, and we have a massive total of 126 games scheduled to kick off tonight in the season opener. With Monday night football tonight, and the NBA not scheduling any games tomorrow due to the midterm elections, we have a packed night of sports. Here are all of the key matchups […]

The post College Basketball Tonight – Kentucky, Duke, Arkansas, and More appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: College Basketball Tonight – Kentucky, Duke, Arkansas, and More